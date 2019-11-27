JUST IN
Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition to corner govt over economic slowdown

Parliament Winter Session 2019: Opposition parties are expected to target the government over economic slowdown, electoral bonds and farmer distress

BS Web Team 

Parliament meets on Wednesday, a day after vehement protests by opposition members, especially those of the Congress, led to the adjournment of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings. Today, the Opposition is expected to corner the government over the state of India's economy. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019, National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 are among the issues that will be moved for consideration and passing.

