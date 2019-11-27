- Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav to be next CM
- BJP govt in Maharashtra gone in 80 hours, Uddhav Thackeray set to be CM
- Some people can't accept transparency: PM's dig at Oppn on electoral bonds
- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Chidambaram today in Tihar jail
- Uddhav to be third CM from Sena; Manohar Joshi, Narayan Rane were first two
- Electoral bonds: FinMin knew serial number could reveal donor's identity
- Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar should apologise to people of Maharashtra: Congress
- People in power trying to circumvent values of Constitution: Priyanka
- Explained: What is a whip and what happens if it is disobeyed in the house?
- Maharashtra: SC orders Fadnavis govt to face floor test on Wednesday
Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition to corner govt over economic slowdown
Parliament Winter Session 2019: Opposition parties are expected to target the government over economic slowdown, electoral bonds and farmer distress
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Parliament meets on Wednesday, a day after vehement protests by opposition members, especially those of the Congress, led to the adjournment of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings. Today, the Opposition is expected to corner the government over the state of India's economy. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.
The Taxation Laws (Amendment), Bill 2019, National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 are among the issues that will be moved for consideration and passing.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh