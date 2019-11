I am in NCP, will remain in party, no reason for confusion: Ajit Pawar

leader Ajit Pawar, who last week supported the BJP to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said he continues to be in his party and that there is no reason "to create" confusion about it.

"I have nothing to say (right now), I will speak at the right time. I had said earlier also, I am in the and I will remain in the There is no reason to create confusion," told reporters here.

On his late Tuesday night visit to 'Silver Oak', his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence, said, "It is my right to meet my leader."



The NCP legislator, who won the October 21 state polls from Pune's Baramati seat with a margin of 1.65 million votes, shocked his party and family last Saturday after he joined hands with the BJP and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

The NCP subsequently sacked him as its legislature unit leader the same day. However, he continues to be a member of the party.

on Tuesday resigned as Dy CM citing "personal reason", following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister, leading to collapse of the BJP-led government.