Pragya Thakur refuses to apologise for 'Godse is patriot' remark, says 'party line is my line'.

After stirring a huge controversy for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram a "true patriot", Sadhvi retracted her remarks and said, "party line is my line".

The leader, however, did not directly apologise for her remarks despite condemnation by the the party, which said she should apologize publicly.

"Apne sangathan mein nishtha rakhti hun, uski karyakarta hun aur party ki line meri line hai (I trust my party. I am a and I will follow the party line)," Thakur said speaking to ANI.

Her statement came hours after the BJP distanced itself from the remarks made by Thakur and demanded a public apology from her.

Earlier in the day, when questioned about Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu (in reference to Godse), Thakur said, "Nathuram was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

The Opposition parties attacked her saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured in RSS ideology.

As her comments caused a huge embarrassment to her party, BJP, which has strongly backed her candidature in Bhopal, without much delay tried to control the damage caused by her.

Party G V L issued a statement saying the party condemns the statement of Thakur and said she should apologize publicly for terming Gandhi's assassin a "true patriot'.

"We completely disagree with the statement made by Sadhvi about the father of the nation ji. We strongly condemn this particular statement. The party will ask her for clarification. She should apologize publicly for this statement," BJP GVL told media here.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is not new to courting controversies. After being fielded by the BJP in Bhopal, she had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 2008 terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. The statement had attracted all-round criticism including from the BJP which disowned it.

