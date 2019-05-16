Repolling in AP a clear cut violation of people's representation act provisions: TDP

on Thursday alleged that the decision of to conduct repolling in 5 polling stations in Chandragiri Assembly Constituency is a clear cut violation of the provisions of the

After meeting the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) earlier today, the TDP delegation comprising N Anand Babu, MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, P Ashok Babu, MLA T Sravan Kumar and alleged that the EC is acting in favour of YSRCP and the decision was made based on YSR Congress Party's appeal.

The meeting comes a day after EC has ordered repolling in 5 polling stations in Chandragiri Assembly Constituency on May 19.

TDP, in a petition given to the office of CEO, also stated that the EC's act is undemocratic.

Taking a dig at EC for its decisions, the TDP alleged that the decision to hold repolling was made after the poll conducting body received a complaint from YSRCP candidate Chevireddy

Earlier this month, Reddy lodged a complaint with the stating that voters belonging to a particular community were not allowed to exercise their franchise when polling was conducted on April 11. Moreover, the reportedly received some complaints from other sources as well.

The ECI on Wednesday declared the poll held on April 11 in these five stations as void and ordered that a repolling be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)