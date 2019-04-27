JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Happy Birthday @FLOTUS!': Melania Trump to celebrate 49th b'day with Japan's first couple
Business Standard

Prakash Raj hits out at BJP for fielding candidates with 'no wisdom'

ANI  |  Politics 

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate, on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP government by posting a video of its candidate Ranjeeta Koli who is contesting from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat.

In the video, Koli was apparently unable to reply to a question by a news reporter who asked her on the development she would like to bring in her constituency after winning the elections.

The South actor took a dig at the BJP for fielding candidates like her who have no knowledge of issues. Raj wrote in his Twitter handle: "With her extraordinary understanding of the issues and her visionary solutions will not only uplift the country but with her wisdom will also elect the chowkidar of India."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 03:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU