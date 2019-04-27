Prakash Raj hits out at BJP for fielding candidates with 'no wisdom'

-
Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate, on Friday hit out at the ruling BJP government by posting a video of its candidate Ranjeeta Koli who is contesting from Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat.
In the video, Koli was apparently unable to reply to a question by a news reporter who asked her on the development she would like to bring in her constituency after winning the elections.
The South actor took a dig at the BJP for fielding candidates like her who have no knowledge of issues. Raj wrote in his Twitter handle: "With her extraordinary understanding of the issues and her visionary solutions will not only uplift the country but with her wisdom will also elect the chowkidar of India."
