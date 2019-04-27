NCPCR seeks test reports of Johnson & Johnson baby powder and shampoo from state authorities

-
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance on Johnson & Johnson baby talcum powder and shampoo and has sought sample lab test reports from authorities as the earliest.
NCPCR took up the safety issues related to the alleged presence of asbestos and carcinogenic substance in the company's baby talcum powder and shampoo.
NCPCR summoned chief secretaries of five states (Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand) on April 15 and sought immediate result after lab test.
Prinyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chief told ANI: "We will not allow anybody to sell substandard or harmful products to our children. None of the companies should treat children as customers, they are the future of India. Ensuring the safety of children is one of the prime objectives of the NCPCR."
The commission has ordered the Drugs Inspector, Food and Drug Administration, Madhya Pradesh to send the test report of Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo at the earliest.
On request of Director, Drug Control Administration Andhra Pradesh, a letter has been sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory Chandigarh seeking the test results of samples of baby powder and baby shampoo of Johnson & Johnson submitted by Drug Control Administration, Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.
Assistant Director, Department of Social Welfare Jharkhand has been asked to send the test report of Johnson & Johnson, Baby shampoo at the earliest.
Drug Control Officer, Drug Control Organisation Rajasthan has been asked to send the test report of Johnson & Johnson, Baby talcum powder at the earliest.
The Commission has written to the Chief Secretary, Assam for taking disciplinary action as per State service rules against, Joint Drug Controller, Directorate of Health Services, of the Government of Assam for not appearing before the Commission for hearing on April 15 this year.
"As no response was received from the state authorities concerned, therefore, NCPCR issued summons under section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005 to the authorities concerned to appear before the Commission on April 15 at NCPCR to which the officials nominated by their respective departments appeared before the Commission," the NCPCR said.
