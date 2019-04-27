ISI training case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against wanted fugitive Farooq Devdiwala

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against wanted fugitive who allegedly along with agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) hatched a conspiracy to conduct a terrorist attack on VIPs and crowded places, said.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed before Special Court under sections 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and section 120 (B) and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Devdiwala, originally from Mumbai, has been recruiting youth from and sending them for training in a terrorist camp at via Sharjah. He hatched the conspiracy along with ISI agent Qayam. The other two accused in the case are absconding.

The took up the investigation from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on August 2 last year. The ATS had registered the case on May 11, 2018.

The NIA had arrested and in connection with the case and filed a chargesheet last year.

