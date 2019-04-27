ISI training case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against wanted fugitive Farooq Devdiwala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against wanted fugitive Farooq Devdiwala who allegedly along with agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) hatched a conspiracy to conduct a terrorist attack on VIPs and crowded places, NIA said.
The supplementary chargesheet has been filed before NIA Special Court under sections 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and section 120 (B) and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Devdiwala, originally from Mumbai, has been recruiting youth from India and sending them for training in a terrorist camp at Pakistan via Sharjah. He hatched the conspiracy along with ISI agent Qayam. The other two accused in the case are absconding.
The NIA took up the investigation from Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on August 2 last year. The Mumbai ATS had registered the case on May 11, 2018.
The NIA had arrested Faisal Mirza and Allarakha Mansoori in connection with the case and filed a chargesheet last year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
