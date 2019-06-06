Prashant Kishor to work for Mamata Banerjee: Sources

Prashant Kishor, who is credited with successfully strategising Narendra Modi's prime ministerial campaign in 2014 and some others later, on Thursday met Chief Minister and is believed to have agreed to work with her in the state.

Kishor, who last joined JD(U) in but was feeling sidelined due to internal power struggle, is likely to start working with Banerjee after a month.

Assembly elections are due in in 2020 and the ruling has suffered severe reverses in the recent elections in which BJP has made rapid strides. The BJP has won 18 seats in against which won only 23 seats.

Kishore was recently credited with scripting Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's spectacular victory in where his party YSRCP bagged 151 out of 175 Assembly seats. In 2015, Kishore was also said to have played a role in bringing and JD(U) under the banner of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Kishor had joined active last year in September when he was made a Vice President of JD(U) by

