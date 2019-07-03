Pre-eclampsia may affect pregnant women's heart

A recent study indicated that pre-eclampsia, a potentially dangerous condition characterised by high blood pressure in pregnant women also have effects on cardiovascular that may persist well even after pregnancy.

According to the study published in the journal of 'Ultrasound in Medicine,' researcher's analysis included 13 studies that measured cardiac function by transthoracic echocardiography between 6 months and 18 years following a pregnancy complicated by pre-eclampsia.

"Pre-eclampsia is a real-life 'stress test' and the use of transthoracic echocardiography could help us detect early consequences on the heart before women experience symptoms," said co-author Archana Selvakumar Thayaparan.

However, more studies are needed to determine whether long-term cardiovascular screening might benefit women with a history of pre-eclampsia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)