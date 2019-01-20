Prepare songs in regional dialects to popularise govt schemes: PM Modi to BJP cadre

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, urged booth level workers of Maharashtra and to prepare an alphabetical list of government schemes and reach out to the people with songs in regional languages on the same.

"Prepare a list of the schemes floated by the and the on 1-100 or alphabetically from A to Z. Like A for Ayushman Bharat, B for Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, C for and so on that can be easily recalled and remembered," said Modi to booth workers from Hatkanangale, Kolhapur, Madha, Satara and via video conference.

He also requested the BJP workers to prepare separate lists for all the state and Centre's schemes regarding farmers, women, and others and tell people about the benefits and the beneficiaries.

During the interaction, the showed participants a video of an improvised version of the song 'Breathless' sung by Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics made based on the Centre's schemes.

The Prime Minister then urged party cadre to make songs along these lines in local dialect to popularise the schemes run by central and the state governments.

"Make songs in local languages that should have all the schemes of government in it. I will tweet it," he said.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi lauded the spirit of ailing and extended wishes for his wellbeing.

"I pray that my dear friend Manohar Ji, popular of Goa and of modern Goa, recovers soon. He is working even in this condition and his passion towards work is inspirational for us," the Prime Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)