NCW to send notice to Sadhana Singh for 'eunuch' remark

The Commission for Women said a notice will be sent to for referring to (BSP) supremo as a "eunuch".

"NCW has taken suo moto cognisance of the objectionable statement made by BJP MLA Ms. The Commission will be sending a notice to Ms. Singh regarding the statement in question." the Commission tweeted.

On Saturday, Sadhana had claimed that sold her dignity in exchange for power.

"I don't think Uttar Pradesh's former is a woman or a man. She doesn't understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power," Sadhana had said in a public rally in Chandrauli.

"I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her," Sadhana added.

The comment drew flak from BSP and its new ally, Samajwadi Party (SP), amongst others.

said the comment made by the was an insult not just to but to women in general.

Meanwhile, said Sadhana was "mentally ill."

"The language used by against our Mayawati shows the level of the BJP. This shows that BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance. They have no strength to win even a single seat in The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the or The people of this country this time will show BJP its real place. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh," he told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)