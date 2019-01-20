Unaware of internal dispute in Cong: K'tka Dy CM Parameshwara

JUST IN
Unaware of internal dispute in Cong: K'taka Dy CM Parameshwara

ANI  |  Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] 

Karnataka's deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said he was unaware of what ensued between Congress MLAs Anand Singh and J N Ganesh on Saturday night.

He expressed his ignorance about a reported fight between Congress MLAs Anand Singh and J N Ganesh.

"I've seen that (reports of a fight between Anand Singh and JN Ganesh) only through media. I was there till 8 o'clock yesterday and don't know what happened but once I come out, I'll definitely let you know," he told reporters here.

Media reports suggested a quarrel took place last night between Singh and Ganesh, after which Singh was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Without naming anybody, Parameshwara also said a Congress MLA has been hospitalised owing to illness.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader DK Shivakumar termed reports of a quarrel as "fake news."

"There is no fight. You saw all of them coming together and going together. It's fake news. The entire Congress party is united. I'm confident that even those who couldn't attend CLP will come to Congress," he told media here.

