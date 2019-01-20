Unaware of internal dispute in Cong: K'tka Dy CM Parameshwara

Karnataka's G said he was unaware of what ensued between MLAs Singh and J N Ganesh on Saturday night.

He expressed his ignorance about a reported fight between MLAs Singh and J N Ganesh.

"I've seen that (reports of a fight between Singh and JN Ganesh) only through media. I was there till 8 o'clock yesterday and don't know what happened but once I come out, I'll definitely let you know," he told reporters here.

suggested a quarrel took place last night between Singh and Ganesh, after which Singh was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Without naming anybody, also said a MLA has been hospitalised owing to

Earlier in the day, Congress DK Shivakumar termed reports of a quarrel as "fake news."

"There is no fight. You saw all of them coming together and going together. It's fake news. The entire Congress party is united. I'm confident that even those who couldn't attend CLP will come to Congress," he told media here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)