President Kovind greets nation on Buddha Purnima eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings and good wishes to the nation on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

In an official statement, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I offer warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens as well as followers of Lord Buddha across the world."

"The values of non-violence, peace, compassion and service to humanity embodied in the teachings of Lord Buddha have profoundly influenced human history and the course of civilization. These teachings have become even more relevant in the present times," he added.

President Kovind went on to say in the statement, "May Lord Buddha's message infuse our thoughts, words and deeds and guide us towards greater compassion, love and fraternity."

Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 18 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birthday. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day.

Fri, May 17 2019. 23:04 IST

