Presidential Polls 2020: Biden leads Trump by 10 pc in Fox News poll

A poll by has shown former Vice as the going up against incumbent for the 2020.

Biden, who is former Barack Obama's close aide, is shown to lead Trump by 10 per cent in the latest polls published by channel.

The Polls were jointly conducted from June 9 to June 12 by the (D) and Shaw & Company (R). 1,001 registered voters were randomly chosen for it.

Biden leads over other Democratic nominees like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and in the polls conducted amongst voters. Voters wish to see him go up against Trump -- who is scheduled to launch his reelection campaign on June 18 -- as per the polls.

The former comes in first, while Sanders comes in second amongst men, women, whites, and non-whites, according to While on the one hand, Biden leads by over 30 points amongst primary voters who are aged 45 years and above, on the other, he only has a three-point edge among those under 45.

A divide can be seen amongst voters when it comes to choosing between a candidate with "high ethical standards" (52 per cent) and one who can "defeat Donald Trump" (45 per cent).

They also prefer having a candidate who will "unite Americans around shared beliefs" rather than "fight against extreme right-wing beliefs."

By a 72-25 per cent margin, they also prioritise having a nominee who provides "steady, reliable leadership" rather than "a bold, new agenda." Biden leads over the rest, including Sanders, when it comes to both the cases.

"Some on the left mock Biden as naive for suggesting he can bring Americans together, but primary voters prefer his steady style and unifying approach," Fox News quoted Democratic pollster as saying. Anderson conducted the Fox New Poll with Republican Daron Shaw.

"A big question is whether another candidate can provide a viable alternative for voters who like Biden's approach, but aren't enthused with his candidacy," he added.

As compared to 2016, more voters would feel enthusiastic and less would feel scared if Trump was reelected in the 2020 elections.

"Trump's current position in the polls is far from ideal," Shaw said.

"But he's definitely in the game. His base is on board and he'll have ample opportunity to frame the choice set moving forward while the Democrats battle for voter and in the debates," he added.

