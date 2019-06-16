Imran Khan's aide miffed over Pak's decision to bowl first against India

Imran Khan's expressed discontent over the decision of his country's team to bowl first against even after winning the toss in the high-octane clash in the UK on Sunday.

Khan, one of the greatest cricketers of Pakistan, had personally advised his national team to bat first in a series of tweets posted before the match at Manchester's Old Trafford.

"As PM has pointed out the key to today's match between and is mental strength...our decision not to bat first was not correct. Because our record in batting second and chasing a total is pretty bad...and that is where mental strength is tested," quoted Haq as tweeting.

Advising the Pakistani team to "banish all fear of losing" despite being a favourite, Khan told Pakistani to bat first if they win the toss.

"In order to have a winning offensive strategy, Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat," tweeted Khan, under whose captainship won Cup in 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)