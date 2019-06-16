Himachal CM attends event celebrating International Yoga Day in Amsterdam

-
ALSO READ
Jai Ram Thakur visits food processing unit in Netherlands
Hope to attract Rs 80,000 Cr investment into Himachal: CM
HP CM to visit Netherlands to promote Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet
Jai Ram Thakur celebrates Holi at Oakover residence
Himachal CM seeks tribal status for Hatti community
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday attended an event celebrating International Day of Yoga at the Dam Square here.
The yoga event was organised by the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands.
Thakur is on a visit to the Netherlands and Germany to promote 'Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet' slated to be held in the state later this year.
The International Day of Yoga will mark its fifth anniversary this year on June 21.
The concept of International Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Narendra Modi during his first term as Prime Minister of the country.
PM Modi founded the Ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.
Union Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, had announced 'Yoga for the heart' as the theme for this year's Yoga Day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU