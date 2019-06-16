JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Centre mulls 'One Nation, One Election' policy, invites political party heads for deliberations on June 19
Business Standard

Himachal CM attends event celebrating International Yoga Day in Amsterdam

ANI  |  Europe 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday attended an event celebrating International Day of Yoga at the Dam Square here.

The yoga event was organised by the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands.

Thakur is on a visit to the Netherlands and Germany to promote 'Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet' slated to be held in the state later this year.

The International Day of Yoga will mark its fifth anniversary this year on June 21.

The concept of International Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Narendra Modi during his first term as Prime Minister of the country.

PM Modi founded the Ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

Union Minister of State for Ministry of AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, had announced 'Yoga for the heart' as the theme for this year's Yoga Day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU