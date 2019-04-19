Priyanka Chaturvedi quit party since Congress is a sinking ship, says Shahnawaz Hussein

Former union minister and BJP Hussain on Friday said that is like a sinking ship and that is the reason why its has left the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Hussain said: " party is like a sinking ship and its members are abandoning it, and that is why the also left the party."

Speaking about the elections and impact of Narendra Modi, he said: "After the second phase of voting, it has become clear that there is a Modi wave throughout the country. The opponent also knows this and that is why SP and BSP are conducting a rally with arch-rivals Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav coming together on one platform."

"They are doing the rally together despite allegations that Mulayam Singh Yadav once planned to kill Mayawati," he added.

The BJP further said, "Both SP and BSP are corrupt and dynastic parties. They are coming together because they are afraid of Modi wave in the polls."

also mocked Congress who was till recently in the BJP. On Shatrughan campaigning for his wife and in Lucknow, the said: "Sinha even praised BSP's Mayawati during the campaign. The Congress candidate in was hoping for the to campaign for him, instead he campaigned for the "

He also claimed that he witnessed massive support for BJP in an election rally in Anantnag in

