Lok Sabha polls: Complaint filed against Lalu for distributing tickets despite being in jail

The Janta Dal-United (JDU) spokesperson, on Friday complained to the (ECI) against the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief for distributing party tickets using his signature even though he is in jail.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, Kumar wrote, "Has Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is a convict in the fodder scam case, took permission from a court before using his signature to distribute tickets? If not then the ECI should declare illegal, the candidature of those who have obtained his signature to fight in the Lok Sabha elections."

The JDU wrote, "As per jail manual, during a meeting with outsiders, the inmate cannot discuss politics, however, mostly political leaders indicate that the intention of the was to discuss politics during the meeting."

In the letter, Kumar also questioned why the has been using his account to spread his political agenda. He wrote, if the RJD leader's account is being used by someone else outside the jail then how he is making contact with that person.

The JDU spokesperson, in the letter, appealed to ECI to take appropriate action regarding his complaints in order to maintain the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polls.

