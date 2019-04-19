Demonetisation: One of the biggest scams since Independence, says Kapil Sibal

on Friday alleged that demonetisation was one of the biggest scams that happened since Independence.

At a press conference here, he showed a video shot post-demonetisation period. The video showed how banned notes were allegedly exchanged for new currencies.

alleged, "Demonetisation was one of the biggest scams that has happened since attained Independence. The reason for demonetising the currency was something else. It was done for the rich people, some of whom belong to political parties."

The sting video was claimed to have been shot by an in Ahmedabad and it showed the exchange of currencies at a commission of 15 per cent to 40 per cent.

The person who could be seen in the video exchanging notes with the 'journalist' was a BJP worker, alleged He, however, refused to give details of the citing security reasons.

also reiterated that the "Modi-led government looted the people" of the country by banning the notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

Sharpening his attack, he added: "Modi claimed that he would But, now he has left the people 'cashless'."

In a tweet on April 17, he came down heavily on the incumbent government over the cashless economy. He had tweeted, "Demonetisation is a scam to enrich a few. Cash in circulation: March 7, 2014: Rs 12.4 trillion, November 8, 2016: Rs 17.97 trillion and March 15, 2019: Rs 20.64 trillion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)