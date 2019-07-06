Priyanka Chopra congratulates brother-in-law Joe Jonas on wedding

Priyanka Chopra congratulated her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner on their wedding on Saturday.

Actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who first tied the knot on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas, got hitched in a more lavish ceremony in France with their friends and family in attendance.

Posting the same picture of the wedding that Turner shared on Instagram four days after the ceremony, in which the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand and waving at the guests, the Bollywood actor wrote, "Truly the happiest people I know. May life be everything you want it to be. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas."

The picture features the newlywed couple walking hand in hand.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor is a sight to behold in a white gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a full skirt and capped sleeves. She paired the look with a floaty veil. While Joe looks dapper in an all-black ensemble with matching coloured shoes.

Turner, who wore a chic white jumpsuit to her and Jonas' first wedding in Las Vegas in May, went for a much more traditional look this time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)