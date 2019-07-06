Marvel's first openly trans actor calls for more representation

Zach Barack, the first openly transgender actor in the Marvel cinematic universe, who is all set to make his debut in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man

Barack said that to him, superhero movies "always felt like a trans story because it's talking about identity," reported Page Six.

"It's about separating what people know about you and what they don't. And I think that's something I kind of live with every day. And on top of that, I don't see a lot of trans-masculine people on television or trans men specifically, and getting to be part of that is beyond unreal.

The 23-year-old actor asserted that the industry needs to incorporate more roles for trans people in all sorts of movies.

"The truth is you have to put out there what people want to see and what people need to see. And as a young person who is trans, I didn't see a trans man on TV ever, ever, really, until I was like, 17. So having a fun movie about a class going on a trip together, and I get to be part of that, I can't even...," he added.

During an interaction with Variety in June, he spoke about being a part of the film and finally watching himself in it.

"I'm kind of losing my mind a little bit, but I'm acting like I'm not. I don't know that it fully has [sunk in]...I don't quite have the capacity to explain how meaningful it is to me," he said.

