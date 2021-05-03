Oxygen shortage: Probe ordered into Chamrajnagar District Hospital incident

-
Strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to Chamrajnagar hospital due to which at least 24 patients have lost their lives, said District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar on Monday.
An inquiry has been ordered into the matter by the district incharge.
Over 24 patients, including several Covid-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.
"There were at least 24 patients, including coronavirus patients who have died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to oxygen shortage and others reasons in last 24 hours," the Kumar confirmed.
We are waiting for the death audit report for confirmation," he added.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting for tomorrow (Tuesday).
Several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives.
Karnataka reported 37,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21,149 recoveries, and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The active cases in the state statnds at 4,21,436 with 11,64,398 recoveries.However, the death toll so far has stood at 16,011, as per the state health report.
