Proteas-Pak tie final ODI, draw series 1-1

stand-in lashed a free-scoring 80 and claimed three wickets but it was not enough as tied the third One-Day International of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) at Willowmoore Park.

The host managed to pile on a strong 265/6 after being put in to bat first on Sunday, but the visitors responded with 265/9 thanks to 82-ball 71 career-best by Aliya Riaz. However, the points shared by each side did little to bolster and Pakistan's prospects on the IWC table, with the South Africans maintaining their fourth place with 16 points while moved up to the fifth spot with 15 points.

Klaas' (3/55) double blow and run out looked to have swayed things back in favour of the host, but a six by from the penultimate delivery proved decisive as the two teams played to their first ever tie against each other.

dominated proceedings with half-centuries by openers Lizelle Lee (57 off 61 balls) and (56 off 84 balls). It was their 17th and 13th 50-plus scores respectively in the format.

Their opening stand yielded 75, before Luus (80 off 84 balls) and Wolvaardt added 60 for the third wicket to keep the home side in the driving seat. The hung around until deep in the innings, with Tryon (28) providing quick runs to help her side set 266.

were reduced to 37/3 early on as Shabnim Ismail (1/42), Marizanne (2/57) and Klaas struck. Klaas, fresh from a hat-trick in the previous game, removed the dangerous opposition for three. However, Javeria Khan (74 off 103 balls) and (27) dug in, followed by Riaz's stellar 71 off 82 balls.

South Africa and Pakistan will next move on to their five-match T20I series, starting May 15 at Assupol Tuks Oval in

