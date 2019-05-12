Xhaka is aiming to secure Europa League title

After beating in the semi-final, Arsenal have reached in the final and their is aiming to clinch the title.

Surprisingly, it has been 25 years since Arsenal last lifted the European trophy which makes more excited to win the trophy and create history.

"It's a long time, 25 years. Now we are in the final we want the trophy for the club, for the fans and for us players as well. Every piece of history is nice. If you can be in the history of this amazing club, it's something to make you proud. But first you have to win," Goal quoted Xhaka, as saying.

stated that every trophy or title is important and his team consists of both experienced players and the ones who are playing in the final for the first time.

"Every trophy, every title is important. It's important if you take the title here and you go to We wanted to be in from the [top four]. But this is the past, we have to look forward now," he said.

"All the players want a trophy. For a lot of the players, it is the first time in a final, but we also have a lot of experience in this team so we hope we are ready for the final," Xhaka added.

The final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on May 30.

