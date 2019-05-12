JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

B-town celebs from Delhi step out to cast their vote

Deepika Padukone spends some quality time with Ranbir Kapoor's parents in New York
Business Standard

Van Dijk wins Premier League Player of the Season award

ANI  |  Cricket 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named Premier League Player of the Season. By doing so, he became the first defender to win the Player of the Season award in seven seasons, after Manchester City's Vincent Kompany in 2011-12.

"It's a great honour and I'm very proud. Without everyone here at Liverpool, fans and players, it wouldn't be possible so I will definitely give them credit for all of it as well," Premier League official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"I think the whole season in the Premier League has been outstanding. The only thing is we have been competing with another team that's pretty good. But I think it's a joy to watch, this title race, for neutral fans," he added.

However, the 27-year still has to wait to see whether his team will lift the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool, 94, is just one point behind top-positioned Manchester City, 95, in the Premier League and will face Wolves today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 19:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU