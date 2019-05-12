Van Dijk wins Premier League Player of the Season award

-
-
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named Premier League Player of the Season. By doing so, he became the first defender to win the Player of the Season award in seven seasons, after Manchester City's Vincent Kompany in 2011-12.
"It's a great honour and I'm very proud. Without everyone here at Liverpool, fans and players, it wouldn't be possible so I will definitely give them credit for all of it as well," Premier League official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.
"I think the whole season in the Premier League has been outstanding. The only thing is we have been competing with another team that's pretty good. But I think it's a joy to watch, this title race, for neutral fans," he added.
However, the 27-year still has to wait to see whether his team will lift the Premier League trophy.
Liverpool, 94, is just one point behind top-positioned Manchester City, 95, in the Premier League and will face Wolves today.
