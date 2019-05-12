Van Dijk wins Premier League Player of the Season award

defender has been named of the Season. By doing so, he became the first defender to win the of the Season award in seven seasons, after Manchester City's in 2011-12.

"It's a great honour and I'm very proud. Without everyone here at Liverpool, fans and players, it wouldn't be possible so I will definitely give them credit for all of it as well," official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"I think the whole season in the has been outstanding. The only thing is we have been competing with another team that's pretty good. But I think it's a joy to watch, this title race, for neutral fans," he added.

However, the 27-year still has to wait to see whether his team will lift the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool, 94, is just one point behind top-positioned Manchester City, 95, in the Premier League and will face Wolves today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)