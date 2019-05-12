Ambris feeling 'out of the world' after scoring maiden ton

batsman is exhilarated after he scored his maiden ton on Saturday in the ongoing Tri-series being played in

Ambris scored 148 runs off 126 balls which helped his side chase down the target of 328 runs set by the hosts. Ambris said he cannot explain how he is feeling but it is probably his best inning he has played in the international

"I can't explain how I'm feeling, to be honest. It's out of this world. It's something that I've been working towards, something that I wanted to achieve. This is probably the best I've batted in international I haven't played much games...once I got in, tried to carry it as deep as possible," ICC quoted Ambris, as saying.

Although Ambris played his career-best inning; he opined that it was not the 'hardest' inning he has played.

"I started very fluent, so I wasn't bogged down, it was easy for me. I got boundaries on the up. I was always going at more than a run-a-ball, so it wasn't the hardest of innings," he said.

"I don't usually bat at the top, but I saw it as a good opportunity to get a big score. In this setup, I was slated to bat at seven, so I said to myself 'instead of seven, I'll open," Ambris added.

West Indies, who tops the points table after winning two out of three matches, will face on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)