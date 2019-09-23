JUST IN
PSG improving level with every game, says Neymar

ANI  |  Football 

After the victory over Lyon on Monday, Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar said they are improving their level with every game.

"It was a very difficult match. Lyon is a very strong team. They defended very well and played with very dangerous counter-attacks. Every game, we improve our level. We really played well," Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.

Both PSG and Lyon gave each other a tough competition during their Ligue 1 clash. The match witnessed a goalless first half and in the 87th minute, Neymar scored a goal, handing PSG a 1-0 victory.

"Scoring is always good for the confidence. I hope to continue like that," Neymar said.

PSG are on the top of the Ligue 1 points table with 15 points and will now compete against Stade Reims on September 26.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 17:00 IST

