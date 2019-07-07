Pune: 3 killed, another injured in road accident

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Three people were killed while another was injured in a road accident at Pune-Bengaluru highway on Sunday.

The incident took place after a car and a truck collided in Dehu Road area. The impact was such that only mangled remains of the car were left after the hit.

The deceased have been identified as Parag Haregawkar, Suraj Rajendra Manjer, and Abhishek Sharma.

More details about the incident are awaited.

