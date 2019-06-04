Pune MP Girish Bapat resigns from Maharashtra Assembly

After getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Pune Lok Sabha constituency, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Bapat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to the Speaker of State Legislative Assembly.
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Bapat defeated Congress' Mohan Joshi from Pune seat.
Bapat was the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration, Parliamentary Affairs in the Government of Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
