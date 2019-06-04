Law and order in UP in tatters: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav on Tuesday said that the law and order situation in is in tatters, citing the killing of a party functionary here late last month.

"A person gets killed while sleeping in his house despite the claims of the government that law and order is its biggest priority. The whole law and order system is in tatters," he said while talking to reporters.

On May 24, district panchayat member was shot dead outside his residence allegedly by three unidentified persons at Salarpur village in district.

Referring to the murder of a in Smriti Irani's constituency Amethi, said, "A comes and participates in the funeral ceremony of a and police come into action and arrest all the accused. But police have not identified the culprits in this case and have made no arrests. Security has also not been provided to the family."

The leader said political workers are being killed across the state after the elections.

"Lawlessness pervades in the whole state. Most of the political workers killed in the state after the polls were workers. Another SP leader and zila panchayat member was killed in Jaunpur," he added.

