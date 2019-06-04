Thawarchand Gehlot takes charge as Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

-
Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday took charge as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment here.
He was holding this ministry as a Cabinet minister even during the NDA's first term. Gehlot represents the parliamentary constituency of Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.
He took oath on Thursday as a Cabinet minister in the new Council of Ministry headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Minister of States Ramdas Athawale and Krishan Pal Gujjar were also present when Gehlot took charge of the ministry.
