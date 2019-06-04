JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Law and order in UP in tatters: Akhilesh Yadav

U'khand hospital discharges rape survivor without proper treatment, makes her share vehicle with accused
Business Standard

Thawarchand Gehlot takes charge as Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

ANI  |  General News 

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday took charge as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment here.

He was holding this ministry as a Cabinet minister even during the NDA's first term. Gehlot represents the parliamentary constituency of Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

He took oath on Thursday as a Cabinet minister in the new Council of Ministry headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Minister of States Ramdas Athawale and Krishan Pal Gujjar were also present when Gehlot took charge of the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU