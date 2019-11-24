JUST IN
Punjab: All arrangements for International Kabaddi Tournament will be completed well in advance, says Sports Director

All arrangements will be completed well before the start of International Kabaddi tournament after visiting various districts, a senior functionary of Punjab government said on Sunday.

According to a statement, Director, Sports, Sanjay Popli said that he is satisfied with the ongoing work and said that "all the arrangements will be completed well before the start of International Kabaddi tournament."

Popli visited Kapurthala, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Patiala, Roop Nagar and Gurdaspur. He personally inspected the Kabaddi grounds and also held review meetings with different officers in these districts.

Venue committees under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners of the districts have been formed to undertake the arrangements of each district.

According to Popli, special attention is being paid to the seating area and parking outside the stadiums. He said that as per the wishes of Punjab's Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, this tournament will be made memorable and will be dedicated to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab.

