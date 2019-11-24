Twitter hails Babar Azam for playing 'fighting knock' against Australia

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam's knock may have gone in vain as the side was not able to save the match against Australia, but his fighting knock on the fourth day of the match is being applauded by cricketing fans.

Azam went on to play a knock of 104 runs against Australia, and as a result, he brought up his only second Test century. He stitched together a partnership of 132 runs along with Mohammad Rizwan to keep Australia's bowling attack at bay.

Australia eventually went on to win the match, but Azam's knock is being highly appreciated by the netizens.

One fan went on to compare the celebration style of both Azam and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The fan expressed hope of Babar following Kohli's footsteps.

"Babar Azam's first Test in Australia & Virat Kohli's first Test in Australia. It was VK's first while Babar's second, both have similar reactions. This shows how much a Test in Australia means to a youngster. We Hope Babar goes on to follow Kohli's footsteps. #BabarAzam," a Twitter user wrote.

"If you don't enjoy watching Babar Azam bat, you are not a lover of cricket. What class! Hundreds like the one he scored at the Gabba today can be career-defining. Let's hope he scores many more hundreds. #babarazam #PAKvsAUS," another fan tweeted.

"Maybe now Babar's non-supporters can understand the "hype" around him #AUSvPAK #babarazam," a Twitter user commented.

"Gonna tell my kids I woke up at 5 am just to watch him bat and he scored a hundred at Gabba Babar Azam u have made this Sunday memorable for me nothing could've been better than this one, #babarazam," a Twitter user wrote.

"Babar Azam is such a naturally gifted batsman. Pleasing to eyes..#AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK #babarazam," another user pointed.

Australia finally dismissed Azam in the 64th over as Nathan Lyon sent him back to the pavilion.Yasir Shah then came out to the middle and he along with Rizwan ensured that the scoreboard keeps ticking at a rapid pace. Both batsmen put up a stand of 79 runs.

Rizwan missed out on his century as he was dismissed on 95 by Josh Hazelwood, reducing Pakistan to 305/7, still trailing Australia by 35 runs.

Shah (42) was sent back to the pavilion by Josh Hazelwood in the 82nd over to leave Pakistan at 324/8, still trailing the hosts by 16 runs.

Pakistan's last two wickets also fell cheaply and as a result, Australia won the match by an innings and five runs.

The visitors were bowled out for 335 in the final innings. Hazelwood scalped four wickets for the hosts.

Both sides will now take on each other in a day-night Test slated to begin from November 29 at Adelaide.

