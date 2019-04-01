JUST IN
Punjab and Haryana HC summons Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued summons to Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu over the issue of alleged encroachment in Ludhiana.

The matter is slated to be heard on July 2.

The petition in this regard was filed by Jagdeesh Singh. During the hearing of the case, the petitioner presented an audio recording of the interaction between Bhushan and the police officers in the court.

In the conversation, Bhushan was allegedly heard misbehaving with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and stopping him from taking action against the encroachment.

The video went viral on social media, leading to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revolting against it in Ludhiana on March 5.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 20:01 IST

