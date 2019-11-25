Punjab Police arrest 3 in Amritsar, recover 1.52 kg heroin

Three persons were arrested and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession in Chatiwind police station area of Amritsar here, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Harjit Singh and Mandeep Kaur, all residents of Punjab. They were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A car, some mobile phones and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession, police said.

Further investigations are on in the matter.

