JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Business Standard

Punjab Police arrest 3 in Amritsar, recover 1.52 kg heroin

ANI  |  General News 

Three persons were arrested and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession in Chatiwind police station area of Amritsar here, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Harjit Singh and Mandeep Kaur, all residents of Punjab. They were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A car, some mobile phones and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession, police said.

Further investigations are on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 03:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU