Hulimavu lake breach: 193 rescued, temporary shelters set up for those affected

As many as 193 people were evacuated to safety on Sunday after the Hulimavu lake breached due to a crack in its boundary here.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has set up a temporary night shelter at Saibaba Ashram for the affected people, BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said.

"No loss of life or injuries have been reported. A night shelter with beds and food has been set up at Saibaba Ashram. Palike's health and revenue teams will assess the damage on Monday," he said.

According to officials, over 193 people were evacuated to safety after five hours of rescue operations.

"We did an initial survey of the affected places. Some areas were flooded with water between two to five feet. After five hours of rescue operations, we evacuated over 130 people to safety by guiding them with the support of ropes," an official statement said.

It said that another 63 people were rescued through boats, many of whom were senior citizens, women and children.

Following the sudden flooding, various teams of Fire and Emergency service, Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rushed to the spot.

