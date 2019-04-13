PV Sindhu crashes out of Singapore Open

India's badminton campaign at the Singapore Open came to an end as PV Sindhu crashed out of the women's singles semi-final on Saturday.
The world number six Sindhu faced a massive disappointment 7-21, 11-21 at the hands of world number three Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a one-sided contest.
Coming at the back of 7-6 advantage in the head-to-head record, including the final of BWF World Tour Finals in 2017, the Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu bowed down to her Japanese opponent, who has now tied the meeting at 7-7.
Okuhara took just 37 minutes to edge past Sindhu, who seemed nothing like she is known to the world. The Japanese controlled the rallies, while the under confident Indian struggled with shuttle control.
The Japanese will take on world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the final on Sunday, who defeated her compatriot Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 24-22, 21-19.
Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy had all crashed out in the quarter-finals.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
