PV Sindhu crashes out of Singapore Open

India's campaign at came to an end as PV Sindhu crashed out of the women's singles semi-final on Saturday.

The world number six Sindhu faced a massive disappointment 7-21, 11-21 at the hands of world number three of in a one-sided contest.

Coming at the back of 7-6 advantage in the head-to-head record, including the final of BWF World Tour Finals in 2017, the Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu bowed down to her Japanese opponent, who has now tied the meeting at 7-7.

Okuhara took just 37 minutes to edge past Sindhu, who seemed nothing like she is known to the world. The Japanese controlled the rallies, while the under confident Indian struggled with shuttle control.

The Japanese will take on world number one of in the final on Sunday, who defeated her compatriot 15-21, 24-22, 21-19.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth, and pair of Pranaav and Sikki Reddy had all crashed out in the quarter-finals.

