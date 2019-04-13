Alex Hepburn found guilty of rape

Former Worcestershire all-rounder has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman following a retrial at Crown Court on Saturday.

The 23-year old will now face a prison sentence after being convicted on one charge of rape. He, however, got cleared of a second charge which related to the same victim.

The incident took place back on April 1, 2017, when Hepburn raped the victim after getting into her bed while she was sleeping.

"She was engaging in the act so I presumed she was enjoying it," Hepburn told the court; quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Hepburn will be sentenced at on 30 April and was told by that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

"There is only one sentence that can properly be handed down in this case, and a custodial sentence is inevitable. You need to prepare yourself and get matters in order and attend on the 30th of April," said Tindal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)