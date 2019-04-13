Sourav Ganguly all praises for Rishabh Pant

once again heaped praises on after their team successfully registered a seven-wicket win over Knight Riders on Friday.

"He (Rishabh) played according to the situation; we pushed him up at four to give him more opportunity to bat. He is a great talent, he is an absolutely terrific and he is only going to get better," Ganguly said during the post-match press conference.

Earlier, the 46-year old had hailed Pant as a "huge asset" and backed him to play at number four in the forthcoming ICC Men's World Cup.

Ganguly also lauded the man of the match, Shikhar Dhawan, whose match-winning 97 runs off just 63 balls brought his team closer to victory.

" will always play better in the World Cup, he plays very well in England. In the Champions Trophy, he was the man of the series. He is a fantastic one-day cricketer," he said.

is slated to face Sunrisers later today in

