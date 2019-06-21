Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan on June 22

on Friday said of Sheikh bin Hamad Al-Thani will arrive in on Saturday on a two-day visit during which investment deals worth billions of dollars are expected to be signed between the two allies.

provides immense investment opportunities for Qatari investors in various fields, Pakistan's told reporters here.

The of will arrive on June 22 on a two-day visit, he said, adding that the visit will enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in diverse fields, including economic relations.

Earlier on Sunday, said that the will announce investments deals worth USD 22 billion during his visit.

"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi had announced to invest USD 21 billion in in three phases under its investment plan," he said.

Saudi during his visit to Pakistan in February had pledged to invest USD 21 billion in the country.

In January, Khan visited to promote trade ties between the two nations. During his visit, the Pakistani met the Qatari leadership and the business and investment communities of Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)