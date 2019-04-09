Quixotic heroism can't lead India, says Pranab Mukherjee

Former on Monday said that idealistic heroism cannot lead and the country needs leaders who can help meet the ever-rising expectations and aspirations of its people.

"Quixotic heroism can't lead this nation. needs leaders who can help them to meet the nation's ever-rising expectations," said at AIMA Managing Awards ceremony here.

He further said: "The country still has a long way to go before it's completely get rid of poverty and achieves a reasonable level of human development."

said that the country needs a growing number of middle-income citizens.

"While it is good to have a rising number of Indian billionaires in the Forbes list, it is much more important to have a growing number of the middle-income Indians every year," Mukherjee stated.

He also stressed on the need to tackle the agrarian crisis, saying: "We still have to find a solution to the ever-growing distress in the farm sector so that the agriculture sector acquires a deserving place.

