As polls to elect the 17th inch closer, the of India, as well as citizen groups, have intensified their efforts to encourage people to cast their votes.

Vadodara-based Bharat Mata Shri Maharudra Hanuman Sansthan organised a rangoli making event to encourage city voters to cast their votes in the elections in The rangolis with slogans like "My vote, my voice", "vote India", "vote 2019", "Elections 2019 vote India" written on it were made by an artisan group.

Brajesh Kumar, the organiser of the event, informed that around 15 rangolis were displayed at around 2,000 square feet area in the temple. "We have collaborated with artists of for this event in our efforts to encourage people to cast their votes in this election," he said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) train, commissioned by the election commission, which aimed at motivating people to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming election reached Udhampur on Monday. The train which not only ferries passengers but also spread awareness to vote was received by district officials on Udhampur railway here.

A special signature campaign by the was also started at the occasion to make people aware of their rights.

The train which came from Kanyakumari was flagged off by district election to Katra railway station.

Deputy district election said, "We have recorded special audio appealing voters to cast their votes on April 18 which are being played at the railway station. We have also installed a Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine to demonstrate people how it works."

Meanwhile, security personnel, polling officials, Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs started arriving in district headquarters of southern for the first phase of polls on Monday. The officials started moving at their respective polling stations located at far-flung polling areas days ahead of the polling day on April 11.

returning T Kashung told ANI that all three modes of transport is being used to send the poll officials and machines to remote areas of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)