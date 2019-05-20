JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

WB: EC imposes Section 144 in Bhatpara for undefined time-period

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri urges CoA to resolve increment issue
Business Standard

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh downplays Tejashwi Yadav not casting vote

ANI  |  Politics 

Defending Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav who did not cast his vote on Sunday, senior party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said, "one will certainly not go to cast vote only for a photo option."

"If someone had some important work then one will certainly not go to cast vote only for a photo option," said Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

He also said Exit Polls are not reliable at all and actual results will not be in favour of the BJP. "Exit polls are not reliable and there is great variation in predictions shown by various Exit polls. The actual results will be very different," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav failed to cast his vote in Patna on Sunday though other members of his family like mother Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Pataliputra and brother Tej Pratap Yadav exercised their franchise.

It is said that Tejashwi had gone out of the station after campaign came to an end on Friday evening and did not return on voting day.

Commenting on the same, Bihar Congress president, Madan Mohan Jha said: "Tejashwi should have cast his vote. Only he can tell what was the compulsion that he was not able to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 23:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements