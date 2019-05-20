Raghuvansh Prasad Singh downplays Tejashwi Yadav not casting vote

Defending Rashtriya (RJD) who did not cast his vote on Sunday, senior party said, "one will certainly not go to cast vote only for a photo option."

"If someone had some important work then one will certainly not go to cast vote only for a photo option," said

He also said Exit Polls are not reliable at all and actual results will not be in favour of the BJP. "Exit polls are not reliable and there is great variation in predictions shown by various Exit polls. The actual results will be very different," he said.

failed to cast his vote in on Sunday though other members of his family like mother Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Pataliputra and brother exercised their franchise.

It is said that Tejashwi had gone out of the station after campaign came to an end on Friday evening and did not return on voting day.

Commenting on the same, Congress president, said: "Tejashwi should have cast his vote. Only he can tell what was the compulsion that he was not able to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)