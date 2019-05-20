There is only one front and Rahul will take final call: Mallikarjun Kharge

Declining to comment on the possibility of a formation, on Monday said that there is only one front and will take the decision what is to be done.

"I don't want to react on the We are only one front. will take the decision about what is to be done. has already called the meeting. Therefore, the question of the doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned," said Kharge here.

Expecting the to fall short of majority considerably, is convening a meeting of leaders of non-NDA parties on May 23, the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in a bid to keep the saffron party out of power.

Gandhi is understood to have invited leaders of secular parties including Sharad Pawa, DMK M K Stalin, RJD and TMC for the meeting.

A team of four leaders is said to have been formed for coordinating on the issue, sources said. The team, comprising senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ashok Gehlot, is said to be working on ways to stitch a post-poll coalition of like-minded parties, the sources said.

Everybody is working hard to sway fence sitters and the Congress was also seeing a change in the tone of leaders like Telangana Minister Rao has recently met and DMK chief M K as part of his efforts to form a third front government.

There were reports that Rao and the chief of YSRCP Congress Jaganmohan Reddy have also been invited but there was no confirmation.

Sources said the Congress party was confident the was not going to get the majority and that is why it wanted to put in place a front to outsmart the rival in case of a hung Parliament. has already stated that the Congress is not keen on the Prime Minister's post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)