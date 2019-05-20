Delhi: Woman injured after unidentified assailants open fire at her house

A woman was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at her house in Delhi's Jwalapuri area on Monday morning.

At the time of the incident, the woman's husband and children were also present in the house.

The injured woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and her treatment is underway.

Police are investigating the matter and looking at the CCTVs installed in the area.

More details are awaited.

