Rahul calls PM Modi's Kedarnath visit drama, accuses EC of capitulating before him

on Sunday hit out at calling his visit to Kedarnath a planned "drama" and accusing the of India (ECI) "capitulating before him" and not taking any action against of his visit, even as the last phase of seven-phased election was underway.

"From Electoral Bonds & EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, "Modi's Army" and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Mr Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared & respected. Not anymore," Rahul wrote on his handle.

Not only Rahul, even Trinamool and have also accused the ECI of being 'soft' on Modi and called of his Kedarnath visit a gross violation of poll conduct.

"The election campaign for the last phase of polling for polls is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last two days. This is a gross violation of the MCC," TMC said in a letter to the EC.

Meanwhile, and former P Chidambaram expressed similar sentiments and said that the use of religion by a to influence voting is unacceptable.

"Now we can say that the 'pilgrimage' of the PM in the last two days is an unacceptable use of religion and religious symbols to influence the voting," Chidambaram tweeted.

Congress stated that the watchdog has completely surrendered its independence and authority. "Our charge had been that the EC was sleeping on the job. Now, we can go further and say that the EC completely surrendered its independence and authority. Shame!" he said.

Prime Minister on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the polls came to a close.

on Sunday ended his 18-hour session inside a holy cave of Kedarnath and headed towards to offer prayers to Lord

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory in the country. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

