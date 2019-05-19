LS Polls: MP records over 69 pc voter turnout in last phase till 6 pm

A voter turnout of 69.36 per cent was recorded till 6 pm, 2.5 per cent higher than 2014, in eight seats of on Sunday, the (ECI) has said.

According to the EC's voter turnout app, Dewas recorded highest 73.88 per cent voting, Mandsour 73.01 per cent, Ratlam 69.18 per cent, Ujjain 67.53 per cent, Dhar 67.18 per cent, 64.35 per cent, Khargone 70.69 per cent, and Khandwa stood at 70.57 per cent till the end of the voting.

"Total eight number of parliamentary constituencies went to poll absolutely incident free. A total of 1.49 crores voters including 484 third gender was to vote in the elections," Deputy Election Commission told the media in

A total of 82 candidates including six female candidates were in the fray in this phase, the EC said.

A total of 1057 out of total 18411 polling stations managed by women only, Jain informed.

From Dewas, BJP has fielded Mahendra Singh Solanki, while has put up Prahlad Singh Tipaniya. In Ujjain, is in the fray on BJP ticket and Babulal Malviya from the

In Mansour seat, the BJP has reposed faith in Sudheer Gupta, while has fielded former

In Ratlam, Guman Singh Damor is in the fray on BJP ticket, while Kantilal Bhuria is trying his luck as a Congress candidate.

In Dhar seat, BJP has fielded Chattarsingh Darbar, who is pitted against Girwal Dinesh of the Congress.

The prestigious seat of Indore, which was represented by for many terms, is witnessing a fight between BJP's and of the Congress party.

In Khargone seat, Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel of BJP is facing Govind Mujalda of the Congress party.

In Khandwa, BJP has fielded Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, who is facing former Union and Congress candidate

The counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19, will take place on May 23.

