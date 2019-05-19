Media coverage of PM Modi's Kedarnath visit was a drama, says Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday said that the media coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand was a 'drama' staged to influence the voters in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Talking to ANI, Dikshit said, "Anybody can worship any deity and that's his personal choice but the way a drama was created in the form of media coverage of Modi's Kedarnath visit was not at all right."
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader said: "The cave in which he was meditating was a manmade cave, built a year ago. I have never seen a window in a cave in my whole life."
"TMC was absolutely right that PM Modi projected his Kedarnath visit to influence the voters by showing his religious interest," said the Congress leader when asked about a complaint being filed by TMC against Modi for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his visit to Kedarnath.
On being asked about violence in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls, the former Congress MP said: "The central forces have played a very disappointing role in West Bengal and acted as the police force of the BJP."
Dikshit further criticised Pragya Singh Thakur's remark on Nathram Godse, saying "Pragya Thakur's remark on Nathuram Godse or Mahatma Gandhi is nothing else but speaks of her ideology."
"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should also explain his stand on the party, which has given a ticket to a person like Pragya Singh Thakur," said Dikshit in reply to a question.
