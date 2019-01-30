Rahul doesn't know this country, has no clue about religion: Ananth Hegde

hit out at Rahul Gandhi's claim of being a Hindu saying that his father was Muslim, a mother a Christian, how can he be Hindu?

Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, "He (Rahul) does not know this country, he has no clue about religion. Look how they lie. A father who is Muslim, a mother and the son is supposed to be Brahmin. How is that even possible? "

Further sharpening his attack he added, "We can understand such issues but that empty-headed man does not know or understand. You will not find such a hybrid specimen in any laboratory across the world. You will only find such a specimen in the laboratory in this country where the father and son are of two different types."

Earlier today Smriti Irani had said: "It is appalling that a MP, with the tactical support of his Rahul Gandhi, has indulged in smearing of the Kumbh. Crores of Hindus across the world consider Kumbh not only as a part of their faith but they throng to Prayagraj, as Sanatan Dharm tells us that Kumbh is a place where Tapasvis (sage) come for the betterment of mankind."

" has made a statement which tantamounts to a religious slur. This has been done with the tactical support of Congress party and the question needs to be asked to who strategically wears a 'Janau' only when there are polls. He must be asked as to why he has allowed this attack on the beliefs of millions of Hindus across the world," she further added.

