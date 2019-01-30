Get set to catch a flight at Hindon airbase from this March

Beginning March, people in the capital area will be able to take a flight from the Hindon in Ghaziabad, which will open for operations then.

The will be operational for 80-seater commercial aircraft under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), according to an from the ministry of civil aviation.

"Hindon airbase, will be operational for the commercial flights by the first week of March under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The aircraft of 80-seater capacity will be allowed to operate from the Hindon Airbase," said on Wednesday.

The (HFS), which is situated within 150 km of IGI airport, will be able to fly from to Jaisalmer, Pithoragarh, Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, and

The of (AAI) is carrying out the construction of terminal facilities at the Hindon The project is aimed at operating regional flights.

According to the AAI, around Rs 45.2 crore have been spent to build the civil terminal at Hindon airbase.

Further, the airport will have exclusive rights to allocate slots and control air traffic for the regional flights at the

